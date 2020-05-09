SMU lands three-star WR Dylan Goffney
THE SITUATION
Dylan Goffney had no shortage of offers to choose from -- many of the Power 5 variety -- but he found a fit elsewhere in Texas.
The three-star wide receiver from Cypress (Texas) Bridgeland committed to SMU on Saturday. Arizona, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Cal, Duke, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech were among the other finalists for Goffney.
Goffney is the eighth member of SMU's 2021 recruiting class and all hail from the Lone Star State. Goffney is the second-highest-rated player in the class behind only four-star signal-caller Preston Stone. Goffney is the second wide receiver and second Houston-area prospect in the group along with Joseph Manjack.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"Really, from the first time I met Coach (David) Gru when he came to our school, I knew. Coach Gru and Coach (Sonny) Dykes spent a lot of quality time with me and with my family discussing the school, the football program and how I would be a great addition to the team. Coach Gru has been in constant contact with me ever since I received my offer from SMU."
"What really stood out to me (about being on-campus) was my time with the strength coach, Coach Kaz (Kazadi). I had a good talk with him and Coach Kaz really touched on my upcoming football career and my life afterward."
"I've had an opportunity to visit quite a few of the schools that have offered me and I've built good relationships with a lot of the coaches. I just had a great connection with SMU from the start."
"I see myself coming in early and contributing at a high level. I want to be remembered as one of the best receivers to play at SMU. My career will be different and special to those who support us in the city of Dallas."
RIVALS REACTION
Goffney is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound wide receiver that in the past two seasons at a newly established Cypress (Texas) Bridgeland football program. As a sophomore, Goffney was named the District 14-6A Offensive Newcomer of the Year and was an All-District selection as a junior in 2019.
Goffney reeled in 60 receptions for 917 yards and 11 touchdowns last fall and in the past two seasons has accounted for a combined 112 catches for 1,910 yards and 26 scores.
The wide receiver has a verified 11.76-second 100-meter time. He does not consistently separate from defenders downfield, but he doesn't really have to. Goffney is a proven route-runner that can distance himself from cornerbacks with sharp cuts and exploding out of his breaks. He also has a magnificent catch radius and strong hands, making it easy to catch passes even with multiple defenders in coverage around him.
Goffney is a versatile receiver that can stretch the field vertically and, at times, beat defenders downfield. He's also a playmaker after the catch, a physical runner with some elusiveness in the open field and the ability to run through tacklers or over them in space.
Goffney is also a proven pass-catcher to be used in the middle of the field. His ability to separate from defensive backs off the line and beat them allows him to be especially effective on quick-passing plays. He has a good release off the line and can beat double-coverage. Goffney is a receiver capable of beating defenders outside the hashes, between the numbers or make a play after the catch.
It's also worth pointing out that Goffney is a red-zone weapon. His strong hands are a major asset, but Goffney can also get vertical over defenders and get open in a hurry. His ability to run great routes is also a difference-maker.
Goffney is also a devastating blocker, which will earn him playing time right away. He's a block-to-the-whistle sort of player that will contribute in the run game and on screen passes.