THE SITUATION

Dylan Goffney had no shortage of offers to choose from -- many of the Power 5 variety -- but he found a fit elsewhere in Texas. The three-star wide receiver from Cypress (Texas) Bridgeland committed to SMU on Saturday. Arizona, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Cal, Duke, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech were among the other finalists for Goffney. Goffney is the eighth member of SMU's 2021 recruiting class and all hail from the Lone Star State. Goffney is the second-highest-rated player in the class behind only four-star signal-caller Preston Stone. Goffney is the second wide receiver and second Houston-area prospect in the group along with Joseph Manjack.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"Really, from the first time I met Coach (David) Gru when he came to our school, I knew. Coach Gru and Coach (Sonny) Dykes spent a lot of quality time with me and with my family discussing the school, the football program and how I would be a great addition to the team. Coach Gru has been in constant contact with me ever since I received my offer from SMU." "What really stood out to me (about being on-campus) was my time with the strength coach, Coach Kaz (Kazadi). I had a good talk with him and Coach Kaz really touched on my upcoming football career and my life afterward." "I've had an opportunity to visit quite a few of the schools that have offered me and I've built good relationships with a lot of the coaches. I just had a great connection with SMU from the start." "I see myself coming in early and contributing at a high level. I want to be remembered as one of the best receivers to play at SMU. My career will be different and special to those who support us in the city of Dallas."

