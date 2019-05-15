Jones announced he was seeking a transfer from Nebraska in late April, having redshirted in his only season there. Wednesday, he chose a transfer destination: SMU.

Jones was a 4-star safety in the class of 2018 and committed to Nebraska over offers from UCLA, Oklahoma, Baylor, Ole Miss and Utah. He was kept off of the field in his only season in Lincoln due to shoulder injuries.

Jones plans to try to get a waiver from the NCAA that would make him immediately eligible. If he can, it would be a huge boost to a secondary that lost Elijah McQueen and Mikail Onu.