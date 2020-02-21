News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-21 08:42:04 -0600') }} football Edit

SMU is 1st offer for hometown OL Jack Leyrer; looking at March visit

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

Getting the chance to play in front of a hometown crowd is always something a recruit thinks about. For Highland Park 2021 offensive lineman Jack Leyrer, that opportunity came with a few perks.

For starters, Leyrer picked up an offer from SMU, which is located literally minutes away from Highland Park High School. To add, SMU was Leyrer's first offer, one that he will never forget.

