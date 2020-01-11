SMU took the win Wednesday at home against UCF. What the Mustangs don't want, however, is another feeling of victory like the one following Wednesday's game.

It was a feeling that left a different kind of taste in the mouths of the players, one that included a halftime speech by coach Tim Jankovich where none of the players chose to go into full detail.

"He was on us pretty tough," forward Feron Hunt said. "But that kind of sparked the whole team."

To which Jankovich later responded, "I wasn't very happy at all."