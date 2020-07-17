The HillTopics had a chance to chat with Thanksgiving Hoopfest director Glenn Smith about SMU basketball for the 2020-21 season.

Kendric Davis (left) and Tyson Jolly will be two key guards returning for SMU's 2020-21 season. (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Glenn Smith has built an established resume in the Dallas-Fort Worth area basketball scene as a recruiting analyst, a talent evaluator and a tournament director. Smith has been a major player in area hoops for 13 years. Smith is the founder of Hoopfest Basketball, the parent company that operates the popular Thanksgiving Hoopfest in Dallas and the Holiday Hoopfest in Miami. Both showcases bring in some of the most talented players and teams from all over the country for tons of entertainment. This past season, the Thanksgiving Hoopfest was played at the American Airlines Center for the first time. Smith, who lives in Dallas, also follows the SMU basketball team and has good relationships with members of the coaching staff. The HillTopics had a chance to connect with Smith to discuss the Mustangs as the 2020-21 season rapidly approaches.

TH: You had a chance to follow SMU basketball this past year. What were your thoughts of the team, and do you think it had a chance to make some noise in the AAC Tournament? GS: I feel SMU men's basketball had the potential to make a huge run in the NCAA Tournament last year. Coach Jank [Tim Jankovich] led two teams that have a small general (point guard) that I like to call the giant slayer. Kendric Davis gives me the Nic Moore vibe all over again. Last year’s team was also one of SMU’s most balanced-scoring teams they've had in a while, led by Tyson Jolly.

Isiaha Mike chose to remain in the NBA Draft and will either play in the league or go pro overseas. What does he bring to the table for a team? Isiaha Mike is going to bring a team a big wing that can shoot the three.

Mike's departure means a guy like Tyson Jolly has to step up. You know Jolly pretty well. What are you expecting from him in 2020? Jolly flirted with the draft this year before deciding to return. I am expecting him to have a MAJOR year and expand on that 14-points-a-game average from last season. I'm sure he's used this quarantine time to tighten his handle, and I'm fully expecting him to become AAC Conference Player of the Year.

Feron Hunt scores against Jacksonville State. (Rob Graham)