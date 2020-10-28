After a 19-11 finish last season, the SMU men's basketball court is ready to return to action. They'll enter the 2020-21 season with high expectations.

The Mustangs have been picked third in the American Athletic Conference, as the preseason poll was released by the AAC Wednesday morning. To add, guards Kendric Davis and Tyson Jolly were named All-AAC preseason selections.

Davis, a junior, was named a first-team guard. Jolly, a senior, was named a second-team guard.

SMU as a team received 80 points and trailed Houston and Memphis in the preseason poll voted on by the league's head coaches. Houston is coming off back-to-back regular-season championships.

Cincinnati was ranked fourth in the conference. South Florida rounded out the top five.

Davis led the AAC with 6.7 assists per contest last season. He also averaged 14.2 points and 4.1 rebounds. Davis shot 45% from the field and 85% from the free throw line, which ranked second in the conference.

Jolly led the Mustangs in scoring last season, averaging 14.5 points per game. He also averaged 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Jolly shot 38% from the 3-point line and 78% from the free throw line.





2020-21 AAC PRESEASON POLL

(As voted on by the AAC head coaches)

1. Houston (9) 99

2. Memphis (2) 90

3. SMU 80

4. Cincinnati 77

5. South Florida 61

6. Tulsa 50

7. Wichita State 44

8. UCF 37

9. East Carolina 34

10. Temple 18

11. Tulane 15

Note: First-place votes are in parenthesis





ALL-ACC PRESEASON TEAM

Preseason Player of the Year: Caleb Mills, G, Houston

Preseason Rookie of the Year: Moussa Cisse, C, Memphis

First Team

Keith Williams, G, Cincinnati

Jayden Gardner, F, East Carolina*

Caleb Mills, G, Houston*

Kendric Davis, G, SMU

Brandon Rachal, F, Tulsa

Second Team

Tyson Jolly, G, SMU

Chris Vogt, C, Cincinnati

D.J. Jeffries, F, Memphis

Landers Nolley II, G, Memphis

Alexis Yetna, F, USF

* - denotes unanimous first-team selection