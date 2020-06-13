During the 2019-20 basketball season, Darius McNeill waited and waited for an NCAA transfer waiver that never came. His waiver officially was reported denied in December, meaning the Cal transfer guard would be forced to watch the season from the sidelines.

Friday night, McNeill reminded SMU fans of what to expect for the upcoming basketball season. The 6-3 guard dropped a mixtape roughly 90 seconds long and left his social media fanbase with a short message.

"I patiently waited and watched everybody eat," McNeill tweeted. "Now it's MY TURN."

Also included in the highlight reel were two additional messages: "Zip codes change, but the goal stays the same" was one. "Same goal, different path" was the other.