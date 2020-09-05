TheHillTopics - SMU holds off Texas State in season opener

SAN MARCOS, Texas -- College football is back for SMU, and despite a slow start out the gate, the Mustangs can say it opened with a hard-fought road victory.

SMU held off a determined Texas State team, 31-24, in front of a nationally televised audience -- and a socially distanced crowd at Bobcat Stadium. A crowd of 7,500 was announced, as Texas State held attendance to 25% capacity.

The 2020 version of the Bobcats proved to be a gritty, never-say-die opponent for SMU. Texas State matched nearly every touchdown and fell a few plays short of avenging last year's 47-17 loss to the Mustangs.

Instead, it was SMU pulling off a road win to open what's expected to be an unprecedented college football season. SMU took a 28-21 lead with 3:26 left in the third quarter. Shane Buechele connected with Reggie Roberson Jr. on a 51-yard strike for what would be the eventual game-winning play.

SMU sealed the victory with a 32-yard field goal by Chris Naggar with 2:20 left to play.

Defensively, SMU had its troubles with Texas State for most of the game. But the Mustangs managed to hold the Bobcats to only 10 points in the second half -- three of those coming in the final minute, as Texas State made a long field goal.

SMU's offense finished with 544 total yards. The defense, however, allowed 416 yards. Texas State outgained SMU, 228-202, in the first half. The Bobcats also shredded SMU's defense in the run department, registering 144 rushing yards in the first 30 minutes of play.

For the game, Buechele had a quiet 367-yard performance where he completed 26 of 36 passes. He had a touchdown pass but also had two interceptions.

Bentley finished with two rushing touchdowns, while TJ McDaniel led the way with 130 rushing yards and a score. Rashee Rice caught five passes for 101 yards, while Roberson had six grabs for 99 yards and a score. Danny Gray, in his SMU debut, added four catches for 72 yards.