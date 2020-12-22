SMU gets transfer QB in Oklahoma's Tanner Mordecai
SMU had expressed its interest in a transfer quarterback, and Tuesday evening, they found a good one.
Former Oklahoma quarterback Tanner Mordecai announced on social media that he is headed to the Hilltop. Mordecai is a former standout at Waco Midway High School.
A 6-2 dual-threat option, Mordecai threw 70 passes from 2018-20 at Oklahoma, but he completed 50 of them -- a 71% clip -- for 639 yards and four touchdowns. He was the backup to Sooners starter Spencer Rattler.
Let’s Ride! #PonyUp pic.twitter.com/jyR9TVYG8c— Tanner Mordecai (@t_mordecai) December 22, 2020
While at Waco Midway, Mordecai was ranked the nation's No. 17 dual-threat quarterback in the 2018 class. He now will head to the Hilltop and compete for a starting job with Derek Green as the incumbent starter now that Shane Buechele has announced plans to go pro. Mordecai also is expected to compete with 2021 signee Preston Stone, who will be on campus as an early enrollee for spring football.