SMU had expressed its interest in a transfer quarterback, and Tuesday evening, they found a good one.

Former Oklahoma quarterback Tanner Mordecai announced on social media that he is headed to the Hilltop. Mordecai is a former standout at Waco Midway High School.

A 6-2 dual-threat option, Mordecai threw 70 passes from 2018-20 at Oklahoma, but he completed 50 of them -- a 71% clip -- for 639 yards and four touchdowns. He was the backup to Sooners starter Spencer Rattler.