SMU closed a grueling road schedule with a strong American Athletic Conference win Monday evening.

The Mustangs defeated East Carolina, 71-56, at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum and closed a schedule that included five road games in a six-game span. SMU (11-4, 7-4 in AAC) scored a clutch victory against an East Carolina team that beat nationally ranked Houston last week.

SMU once again was without head coach Tim Jankovich, who missed his sixth consecutive game as he deals with COVID-19. The Mustangs closed strong by outscoring the Pirates, 22-7, in the final eight minutes.

Both teams started ice cold from the floor, and SMU made only two of its first 11 shots. East Carolina (8-8, 2-8), which missed its first 10 shots from the field, led, 14-4, at the 11:13 mark.

But SMU went on a 13-0 run to grab the lead in the first half. The Mustangs led by double digits on a couple of occasions and went into the locker room with a 30-24 halftime edge.

East Carolina battled back in the second half and tied the game, 49-49, on a Jayden Gardner bucket that capped a 9-0 run with 8:22 remaining. A bucket by Darius McNeill at the 7:34 mark, however, gave SMU the lead for good, 51-49. East Carolina only scored one field goal in the final eight minutes of play -- and that bucket came with less than a minute remaining in the game.

East Carolina couldn't find an answer for Kendric Davis, who finished with 25 points and eight assists to lead SMU. Tyson Jolly added 11 points and six rebounds off the bench, and Feron Hunt flirted with a double-double, finishing with nine points and nine rebounds.

Gardner led East Carolina with 23 points and nine rebounds. JJ Miles added 11 points and six rebounds.

SMU now will prepare for a four-game home stand, as it will face Wichita State Sunday. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. at Moody Coliseum.