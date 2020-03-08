SMU gets 7th seed in AAC tourney, will face 10th seed Temple
With the result of Saturday's loss to South Florida, and with what happened during Sunday's American Athletic Conference action, the SMU men's basketball team now knows all the necessary questions regarding the AAC Tournament at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.
SMU will enter the tournament as the No. 7 seed and will face 10th-seeded Temple in a Thursday game. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Mustangs (19-11) beat Temple, 68-52, in a Jan. 18 game played at Moody Coliseum. The Owls (14-17) got revenge on Feb. 8 at the Liacouras Center, earning a 97-90 overtime win after rallying from 17 points down in the second half. That was also the game where Temple guard Quinton Rose became the AAC's all-time scoring leader.
The winner of the SMU-Temple game will play No. 2 seed Houston (23-8) on Friday. That game is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.
The AAC Tournament pairings are listed below.
