The SMU men's basketball team will go into the 2020-21 season without one of its most reliable players of last season.

Isiaha Mike has made the decision not to return to SMU and to chase his professional basketball dreams and remain in the NBA Draft. The 6-8, 215-pound forward told The HillTopics Sunday night of his current plans after announcing his decision to test the waters on March 30. He originally planned on announcing via social media, but the word got out before he was able to announce himself.

Mike on Sunday told The HillTopics that he would sign the necessary documents to forfeit his amateur status -- which includes signing with an agent -- this week.

"I just felt like it was time to make a decision to go all in," Mike said. "I've been getting some feedback from NBA teams and a lot of offers coming in from overseas. I just felt like my safety net was a lot higher up than I expected.

"I always thought I could use SMU as a safety net, which ultimately would be if I did decide to come back. But I just feel like financially, I can be less of a burden on my family and be self-sufficient with some resources to take care of my family."