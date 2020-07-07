SMU forward Isiaha Mike discusses move to 'go all in' on turning pro
Isiaha Mike, one of SMU's most reliable players on both ends of the court last season, made the decision not to return for his senior year.
The SMU men's basketball team will go into the 2020-21 season without one of its most reliable players of last season.
Isiaha Mike has made the decision not to return to SMU and to chase his professional basketball dreams and remain in the NBA Draft. The 6-8, 215-pound forward told The HillTopics Sunday night of his current plans after announcing his decision to test the waters on March 30. He originally planned on announcing via social media, but the word got out before he was able to announce himself.
Mike on Sunday told The HillTopics that he would sign the necessary documents to forfeit his amateur status -- which includes signing with an agent -- this week.
"I just felt like it was time to make a decision to go all in," Mike said. "I've been getting some feedback from NBA teams and a lot of offers coming in from overseas. I just felt like my safety net was a lot higher up than I expected.
"I always thought I could use SMU as a safety net, which ultimately would be if I did decide to come back. But I just feel like financially, I can be less of a burden on my family and be self-sufficient with some resources to take care of my family."
A third-team all-American Athletic Conference selection, Mike averaged 14 points and 6.3 rebounds for SMU last season. He shot 48% from the field and 38% from the 3-point line. Mike also led the team in steals with 42 and was one of only two Mustangs to start all 30 games -- the other being guard Tyson Jolly.
Mike said he's had interviews with a few NBA teams, including the Philadelphia 76ers, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Memphis Grizzlies and the Houston Rockets. He had a Monday interview scheduled with the Toronto Raptors. Mike also has had extensive conversations with multiple international programs.
Mike, who is from the Toronto borough of Scarborough, Ontario, Canada, never made it back to campus as COVID-19 slowed down plans for returning for some student-athletes. He's now residing in Whitby in Durham Region, located in southern Ontario roughly 15 minutes east of Scarborough.
Mike told The HillTopics he's spoken with SMU head coach Tim Jankovich about the decision on multiple occasions, the latest occurring Sunday. He said Jankovich has been one of his biggest supporters in chasing his dreams.
"He just wanted to make sure I was sure I'd spoken with my family and that it wasn't a rushed decision," Mike said of Jankovich. "All of my coaching staff has always been in my corner since I've been at SMU, and [Jankovich] has had a lot of kind things to say to me."
In two years at SMU, Mike has averaged 12.8 points and 5.9 rebounds. He's shot 47% from the field and 37% from the 3-point line. Mike played his freshman season at Duquesne.