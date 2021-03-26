SMU's leading rebounder has announced his plans to enter the 2021 NBA Draft.

Feron Hunt (Rob Graham)

SMU junior forward Feron Hunt has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft and has hired an agent. Hunt, who declared for last year's draft but withdrew his name before the early-entry deadline, averaged 11.1 points and 7.9 rebounds during the 2020-21 season. He shot 56% from the field and was second on the team in steals. Hunt also had a few highlight-reel dunks that were SportsCenter top-10 worthy.

"My goal is the NBA," Hunt told The HillTopics. "My agent and I have gone over a lot of scenarios, and I feel if I put in the work, I'll be able to show my game and put myself in a great situation to get drafted." Hunt helped SMU to an 11-6 record and, in a shortened season because of COVID-19 pauses, a spot in the NIT. He started all 16 games he played but didn't play in the NIT game against Boise State because of an ankle injury. As a sophomore, Hunt averaged 11.0 points and 6.7 rebounds. His goal during his junior season was to improve as a player and as a leader. "I was told I needed to bring my rebounding up, and I thought I did that," Hunt said. "I thought I was better defensively, and I felt like I grew on and off the court. Even academically, I grew."