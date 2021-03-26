SMU forward Feron Hunt declares for NBA Draft
SMU's leading rebounder has announced his plans to enter the 2021 NBA Draft.
SMU junior forward Feron Hunt has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft and has hired an agent.
Hunt, who declared for last year's draft but withdrew his name before the early-entry deadline, averaged 11.1 points and 7.9 rebounds during the 2020-21 season. He shot 56% from the field and was second on the team in steals. Hunt also had a few highlight-reel dunks that were SportsCenter top-10 worthy.
"My goal is the NBA," Hunt told The HillTopics. "My agent and I have gone over a lot of scenarios, and I feel if I put in the work, I'll be able to show my game and put myself in a great situation to get drafted."
Hunt helped SMU to an 11-6 record and, in a shortened season because of COVID-19 pauses, a spot in the NIT. He started all 16 games he played but didn't play in the NIT game against Boise State because of an ankle injury.
As a sophomore, Hunt averaged 11.0 points and 6.7 rebounds. His goal during his junior season was to improve as a player and as a leader.
"I was told I needed to bring my rebounding up, and I thought I did that," Hunt said. "I thought I was better defensively, and I felt like I grew on and off the court. Even academically, I grew."
Head coach Tim Jankovich considered Hunt one of the team's best chances of recording a double-double every game. Jankovich actually expected double-double games from Hunt. He admitted to putting lofty goals on Hunt every game, primarily because he felt he would accept the challenge.
"He's matured in the sense that he's starting to see the big picture of how important it is that he's one heck of a defensive player," Jankovich said during the season. "He needs it to move beyond college. He's become a very, very good defender and paying a lot more attention to detail."
Unfortunately for the Mustangs, Hunt's news means the team will be down another roster player from this past season. Guards Darius McNeill and Charles Smith IV both announced their plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal earlier this week.
The 2021 NBA Draft will take place this fall. Hunt said he will train out of state in an effort to hear his name in one of the two rounds -- preferably the first round.
"A lot of agents have hit me up telling me I've got a chance," he said. "I just feel like last year, I was kind of under the radar. This year, I did what I could, even though our season was cut in half. That went into the decision. I feel like I can be in a good place to where I can take care of my family."
