SMU football's 2020 vision: Wide receivers/tight ends
The HillTopics continues its series of breaking down the positions for SMU's 2020 season. Today's breakdown involves the wide receivers and tight ends.
Quarterback Shane Buechele threw for 3,929 yards and 34 touchdowns during the 2019 season. He completed 307 passes.
That's a lot of opportunities for a hungry wide receiver or tight end. The good news is while Buechele loves to throw, he's surrounded by a bunch of pass catchers who want to be the alpha dog in 2020.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news