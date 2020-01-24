News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-24 11:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

SMU football's 2020 vision: Wide receivers/tight ends

The HillTopics
Staff

The HillTopics continues its series of breaking down the positions for SMU's 2020 season. Today's breakdown involves the wide receivers and tight ends.

Reggie Roberson Jr., a burner at the wide receiver position for SMU, is expected to return after a foot injury sidelined him the last five games.
Reggie Roberson Jr., a burner at the wide receiver position for SMU, is expected to return after a foot injury sidelined him the last five games. (Rob Graham)

Quarterback Shane Buechele threw for 3,929 yards and 34 touchdowns during the 2019 season. He completed 307 passes.

That's a lot of opportunities for a hungry wide receiver or tight end. The good news is while Buechele loves to throw, he's surrounded by a bunch of pass catchers who want to be the alpha dog in 2020.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}