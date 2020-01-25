Sonny Dykes' Air Raid offense was balanced by an effective run game in 2019. The team averaged 489.8 yards per contest, but of that, 180.8 came on the ground.

Credit the offensive production to the play-calling and overall style that Rhett Lashlee brought to the table. But Lashlee is no longer at SMU after accepting the offensive coordinator position at Miami.

Now that Garrett Riley has taken over for Lashlee, SMU fans are hoping the offensive show continues. And with a young stable of running backs, there's work to be done -- but the work is doable.