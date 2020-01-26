The quarterback position for SMU arguably is the most stable entering the 2020 season. Head coach Sonny Dykes and co-offensive coordinators Garrett Riley and AJ Ricker will be licking their chops to start the season after solid quarterback play spearheaded SMU's first 10-win season since 1984.

Don't expect too much change with the Mustangs' game plan in 2020. And, despite a new quarterbacks coach on staff -- Riley replaced Rhett Lashlee, who is now at Miami -- don't expect too many revisions for a system that produced big numbers in 2019.