{{ timeAgo('2020-01-26 11:31:11 -0600') }} football

SMU football's 2020 vision: Quarterbacks

The HillTopics concludes its series of breaking down the positions for SMU's 2020 season. Today's breakdown involves the quarterbacks.

Shane Buechele threw for 3,929 yards and 34 touchdowns last season. (Rob Graham)

The quarterback position for SMU arguably is the most stable entering the 2020 season. Head coach Sonny Dykes and co-offensive coordinators Garrett Riley and AJ Ricker will be licking their chops to start the season after solid quarterback play spearheaded SMU's first 10-win season since 1984.

Don't expect too much change with the Mustangs' game plan in 2020. And, despite a new quarterbacks coach on staff -- Riley replaced Rhett Lashlee, who is now at Miami -- don't expect too many revisions for a system that produced big numbers in 2019.

