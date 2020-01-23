SMU had one of the most prolific offenses in the country in 2019. The Mustangs averaged 41.8 points per game (seventh nationally) and 489.8 yards per contest (ninth).

As good as Shane Buechele was in the pocket, as effective as Xavier Jones and Ke'Mon Freeman were in the backfield, and as many stats as James Proche and the talented receiver corps produced, none of that happens if the horses up front weren't as good as they were.