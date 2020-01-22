SMU football's 2020 vision: Defensive backs
The HillTopics continues its series of breaking down the positions for SMU's 2020 season. Today's breakdown involves the secondary.
The HillTopics continues to focus on the expectations of SMU's 2020 football season. Through Sunday, we will offer position breakdowns.
Tuesday, we focused on the linebackers. Today, we will focus on the defensive backs.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news