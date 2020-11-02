We've reached the halfway point of the 2020 season (let's go ahead and include the upcoming bowl game) for the SMU football team. It was a first half of football that some was uncertain we'd actually see because of COVID-19.

With excellent protocol and Sonny Dykes and the staff maintaining a gold standard with COVID procedures for other programs to follow, SMU has played seven of eight scheduled games. The only game it missed was the Battle for the Iron Skillet -- and that was because of TCU having to deal with COVID-19 issues in Fort Worth.

The HillTopics wanted to acknowledge some of the athletes for their play through the first half of the season. Here are the SMU midseason awards.