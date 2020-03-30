We are roughly five months away from the anticipated start of the 2020 college football season. If the current global situations make the expected turn for the better, SMU will travel to San Marcos for a season-opening matchup at Texas State on Sept. 5.

Because spring practices were halted, there are still plenty of questions regarding who will be the players to watch for the Mustangs, who are looking to build off their first 10-win season since 1984. Many are expecting athletes like quarterback Shane Buechele, wide receiver Reggie Roberson Jr. and linebacker Richard McBryde to be major contributors once again, as all three had noticeable 2019 seasons.

But what about those athletes who didn't have the extremely gaudy stats? September could be the start of a memorable run for a few SMU football players looking to build their college resumes. The HillTopics takes a look at five potential breakout players for the Mustangs as the 2020 season approaches.