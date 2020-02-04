SMU football: 3 questions entering the regular signing period
Roughly 24 hours away from the traditional national signing day, and all at SMU is relatively quiet.
And it's not because the NCAA dead period started Monday.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news