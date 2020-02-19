SMU's memorable win Saturday night against Houston was followed by a performance to forget Wednesday night against Tulane.

The Mustangs took a bad loss on the road at Tulane, leaving Avron B. Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse with an 80-72 loss in American Athletic Conference action. After beating the AAC leader in Houston at home Saturday, the Mustangs fell to the last place team in the conference on Wednesday.

For the first time in over a month, Tulane (11-15, 3-11 in AAC) put a notch in the win column. SMU lost to a Tulane team that entered Wednesday's game on a nine-game losing skid.

Tulane shot 57% from the field overall and 47% from the 3-point line for the game. It was the second-half effort that was a topic of discussion, as the Green Wave shot 72% from the field overall and made all six of their 3-point attempts in the final 20 minutes.

SMU (18-7, 8-5) opened the game with an 8-2 lead, but Tulane went on a 13-2 run to take a five-point lead early and never trailed again. The Green Wave were able to maintain a small lead, as the Mustangs had trouble scoring points against Tulane's matchup zone.

SMU trailed, 27-23, at the halftime break. For the half, SMU made only 2 of 18 shots (11%) from the 3-point line and 9 of 29 shots (31%) from the field overall. SMU shot a little better in the second half but finished shooting 37% overall and only 17% from the 3-point line.

Tulane opened the second half with an 11-0 run and extended its lead to 15 in the first 2 1/2 minutes of the half. The Green Wave had their biggest lead, 43-26, with 15:50 in the game.

SMU battled back in the second half and cut a 16-point lead to eight on an Isiaha Mike 3-pointer with 3:08 left to play. SMU got within four, 76-72, with 40 seconds on the clock, but Tulane finished the game with the final four points.

Mike led SMU with 18 points and six rebounds, but he connected on only 6 of 16 shots from the floor and 2 of 10 from the 3-point line. Tyson Jolly had 16 points and made 5 of 11 from the floor and 1 of 6 from deep.

Emmanuel Bandoumel finished with 15 points and made 7 of 8 from the free throw line. Kendric Davis, the team's leading scorer, only had nine points and uncharacteristically had only two assists but also four turnovers.

Tulane's Teshaun Hightower led all scorers with 26 points. He made 8 of 10 from the floor, including 2 of 3 from the 3-point line, and he made 8 of 9 free throws. Hightower also had nine rebounds.

SMU next will visit Tulsa on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at the Reynolds Center.