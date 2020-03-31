SMU eyeing Oklahoma ballhawk defender Ty Williams
SMU would love to sign Muskogee, Oklahoma, safety Ty Williams, who recorded nearly as many interceptions in 2019 as the games he played in.
Muskogee, Oklahoma, safety Ty Williams doesn't say much. He prefers that his game do the talking for him.
Nine interceptions last season spoke volumes -- nine interceptions in 10 games played.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news