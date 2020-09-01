With everything that's happened in 2020, it's almost amazing to think the college football season for the SMU Mustangs kicks off in four days.

There was speculation that college football wouldn't happen because of COVID-19. And in the Big Ten, Pac-12 and Mountain West conference, football won't happen in the fall. But in the American Athletic Conference, not only will football take place this weekend, but three AAC teams will headline coverage in a nationally televised capacity.