UNIVERSITY PARK, Texas -- Monday was another victory for SMU, and while there were multiple storylines, the Mustangs were happy to see Darius McNeill on the court.

For the first time since March 2019, McNeill saw live-action college basketball minutes. The Cal transfer had to sit last season after not being granted his NCAA waiver and also losing his appeal.

SMU used a solid effort by Feron Hunt, featured doubles-doubles by two players and had all 10 Mustangs scoring, as it cruised to a comfortable 91-54 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Moody Coliseum. With everything, McNeill's presence was one of the best positive vibes throughout the SMU locker room.

McNeill played 24 minutes and finished with five points and five rebounds. He came off the bench at the 16:31 mark and made his first shot -- a 3-pointer that was his first attempt wearing an SMU uniform -- with 12:56 remaining in the first half.

When he entered, SMU trailed 6-5; while on the court, the Mustangs went on a 12-0 run. SMU made eight of its last nine shots in the first half and cruised to a 47-22 halftime lead. SMU shot 58% from the field and held A&M-Corpus Christi to 25% shooting the first 20 minutes.

Nine Mustangs played in the first half; eight scored at least two points, while five had at least eight points.

The second half was more of the same from SMU, but it was highlighted by an early "Dunk of the Year" candidate by Hunt, who went between the legs for the slam with under 16 minutes left in the game.

Hunt led SMU with 19 points and made 8 of 11 shots. He also had seven rebounds. Emmanuel Bandoumel added 17 points in the win.

Kendric Davis and Ethan Chargois had SMU's first double-doubles of the year. Chargois had 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Davis, fresh off a 33-point performance against Sam Houston State, had 11 points and 11 assists. Additionally, Charles Smith IV had 11 points and continued his hot shooting from last week. He made his first three shots from the floor.

No A&M-Corpus Christi player finished in double figures on the night. Three players had eight points, as the Islanders shot 31% from the floor and 21% from the 3-point line.

SMU next will host Houston Baptist Wednesday at Moody Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.