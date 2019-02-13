SMU found itself trying to make up points during much of Wednesday’s game at Temple.

The Mustangs would fall behind and then catch up, only to fall behind again. But SMU tied things up at 62 with 4:10 left after Jahmal McMurray hit a 3-pointer, giving the Mustangs hope in the final minutes.

But once again, SMU couldn’t perform when the it mattered the most, as the team was outscored 20-12 over the final four minutes en route to an 82-74 loss to the Owls Wednesday at the Liacouras Center.

It is the Mustangs’ fifth straight loss. They have now lost six of their last seven, falling to 12-12 on the season.

For the first quarter of the game, SMU led. But that changed in the first half’s final 12 minutes, as SMU fell behind, trailing for most of the remainder of the half. However, Jahmar Young and McMurray made two field goals in the final minute and a half that tied the game at 34 going into the half.

In the first few minutes of the second half, it looked as if the Owls would pull away. Temple took an eight-point lead twice, but SMU fought back both times, cutting the Temple lead back within five. McMurray’s 3-pointer tied things at 62 and when Temple hit a three to take a 65-62 lead, Ethan Chargois answered with one of his own.

But SMU struggled in the final few moments, turning the ball over and giving up easy shots. Ultimately, it cost them. Temple led 68-67 with 3:20 left and outscored SMU by a 14-7 margin from that point onward.

McMurray responded to his benching by scoring 22 points on 9-17 shooting. Chargois added 17 points and seven rebounds. Isiaha Mike was kept quiet, scoring just nine points.

