Statistically, SMU's defense isn't near the low end of the American Athletic Conference totem pole. The Mustangs rank third among AAC teams in scoring defense and fifth in the conference in total defense.

Entering Saturday's game against Temple, the Mustangs will face a Temple offense that ranks ninth out of 11 teams in the conference in both scoring offense and total offense. To add, Temple will not have its starting quarterback in Anthony Russo (injury) or leading rusher in Re'Mahn Davis (entered transfer portal) available Saturday, and a handful of players aren't expected to be available because of COVID-19 quarantine or content tracing.

To some, Saturday could be one of those games where SMU's defense puts on a show. To head coach Sonny Dykes, look for Saturday to be another audition tape of sorts.

Playmakers are still wanted for SMU's defense, Dykes said. Particularly among the defensive line.