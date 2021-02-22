2021 isn't even a full two months in, and it's already been an unforgettable year for El Paso Andress' Jeremiah Cooper.

The 2022 athlete has 14 offers so far. All 14 were reported this calendar year, and eight of the 14 have come in the month of February.

Monday afternoon, Cooper reported his latest offer from SMU. The 6-1, 169-pound, multifaceted athlete lined up at safety and wide receiver for Andress during the 2020 season, and he also was a reliable special teams returner for the Golden Eagles.