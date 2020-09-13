SMU cracks top 8 for Oklahoma PG Sean Pedulla
Edmond (Oklahoma) Memorial point guard Sean Pedulla announced his top eight schools on Sunday. SMU made the cut.
Edmond (Oklahoma) Memorial three-star point guard Sean Pedulla had a breakout summer playing AAU ball with Team Buddy Buckets. He showed he was a big-time scorer on all three levels -- and he scored with consistency.
Sunday afternoon, Pedulla announced his top eight schools. SMU made the cut, as did Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, Tulsa, Minnesota, Colorado State, Louisiana Tech and Wofford.
My top 8🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/4zcI3140WP— Sean Pedulla (@PedullaSean) September 13, 2020
A 6-1, 170-pound guard, Pedulla made an impact with his long-range shooting, consistently finishing with double-digit scoring performances in AAU play. In addition to being a long distance threat, he also has solid court vision and does well in dishing the ball to set teammates up for key buckets.
He’s UNRANKED and just Dominated a Nike EYBL Team!— Brad Ballislife (@BradBallisLife) September 2, 2020
pic.twitter.com/uYrtyOZr9f
Pedulla received an offer from SMU on Aug. 4. He is being recruited to SMU by assistant coach Yaphett King.