Southlake (Texas) Carroll cornerback Avyonne Jones has had a pretty nice February. Of his 16 offers, more than half have come this month. Five have come this week.

Wisconsin is the latest school to offer, as the three-star defensive back reported the offer Thursday morning. The week, though, has been one to keep a smile on Jones' face. It's also been a week where Jones not only scored his second in-state offer but also the offer closest to home in SMU.