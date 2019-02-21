SMU's last five losses have come in close games, but Thursday night, that just wasn't the case.

The Mustangs smothered UConn's shooters and made than 50 percent of their shots en route to an 77-59 victory at Moody Coliseum.

Jahmal McMurray led the charge. Just two games removed from his suspension, McMurray owned the floor Thursday. He was able to get to the rim at ease, making acrobatic layup after acrobatic layup. When he shot from behind the 3-point line, he was successful too. McMurray scored 25 points, making three of four 3-pointers to lead the Mustangs.

SMU's defense did its part in the win. The Mustangs opened the game with solid defense, as UConn missed its first nine shots of the game. It didn't get much better for the Huskies, save for a few spots in the second half. They made just 21 of 70 shots on the night and just 10 of 27 3-pointers.

SMU held UConn to just 30 percent shooting, a season low for a Mustang opponent. It came in stark contrast to the team's last eight games, where every team made more than 42 percent of its shots.

And while SMU forced its opponents into missed shots, the Mustangs made theirs. SMU finished with a season high in shooting percentage, hitting 57 percent of its shots and 53 percent of its 3-pointers. The Mustangs were efficient, needing only 47 shots to score 77 points.

Isiaha Mike continued to stay hot from behind the 3-point line. The transfer forward scored just three points in the first half but caught fire in the second half to finish with 14 points. He made two of three shots from behind the arc.

Feron Hunt played an efficient game and made plays all over the court. He had a chase down block, one of two on the night, and pulled in six rebounds. He made five of six shots, including a circus layup that gave him an and-one opportunity, which he converted. He finished with 11 points.

One notable absence was the sure shooting of Jimmy Whitt. He struggled to get in a groove Thursday night, finishing three of 10 from the floor.

SMU's win is its first in five games and locks the team in ninth place in the AAC. The team returns to the court Sunday morning when it takes on UCF in Orlando at 11 A.M.



