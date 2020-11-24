Returning home. That was the unabashed priority for Nolan Matthews.

After a freshman season at Arizona State in 2019, Matthews, a three-star tight end out of Frisco Reedy High School, felt like his potential wasn't being maximized with the Sun Devils. He only had six catches for 36 yards in his first college season, and one of those catches went for a touchdown against UCLA.

Last Thursday, Matthews entered the NCAA transfer portal. Four days later, he announced that he would be transferring to SMU.