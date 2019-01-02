Jahmal McMurray was held scoreless for the first 13 minutes of SMU’s 82-54 win over ECU Wednesday night, but he broke through in a big way.

With the game tied at 18, and just over seven minutes to go in the first half, McMurray hit a three from the corner that gave SMU the lead. After Jimmy Whitt hit a layup, McMurray responded with one of his own. Those two baskets, along with a McMurray assist, guided SMU to a 20-7 run that helped turn a close game into a blowout.

He finished the night with 20 points, 13 of which came in the second half.

It took SMU more than two minutes to score its first basket of the game. Jarrey Foster was the man who did so, hitting a jumper in the paint with 17:40 left in the first half. But both teams failed to pull away in the first few minutes, trading the lead several times. Ethan Chargois found the bottom of the net to tie things at 18, then McMurray hit a three to give the Mustangs the lead. They never looked back, embarking on a 45-12 run that turned a close game into a blowout.

SMU’s win puts the team at 9-4 and 1-0 in conference play. It takes on Tulane Friday in New Orleans.