Feron Hunt guaranteed a road victory at Vanderbilt after SMU's game against South Florida on Wednesday. SMU delivered on that guarantee with the help of a lionhearted refusal to lose.

Once down double figures in the second half, SMU gave a spectacular effort to force overtime and then dominated the extra period to defeat Vanderbilt, 92-81, in front of 9,181 fans at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee. It was one of the best come-from-behind performances for SMU in recent history.

It also was a huge road win for the Mustangs (11-2), who went into SEC country and defeated a Vanderbilt team that was planning on celebrating a win after being up 15 with roughly six and a half minutes left to play. But the Commodores went cold at the end of regulation and only connected on 1 of 7 shots in the overtime period.

Meanwhile, SMU sank all five of its shots in the extra five minutes.

"What an amazing game," SMU coach Tim Jankovich said during his post-game radio interview. "I've been saying all along. This team has so much potential. We have some competitive guys. ... They'll fight to the end, and you can see that."

Vanderbilt (8-5) once led, 72-57, after going on an 11-0 run, but SMU remained calm and chipped away at the deficit. SMU used a 7-0 run to get within single digits, and 3-point buckets in the final 30 seconds by Tyson Jolly and Isiaha Mike tied the game at 77.

A desperation, fadeaway 3-pointer by Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr. forced overtime. And in the first minutes of overtime, SMU set the tone with buckets by Ethan Chargois and Kendric Davis. The Mustangs outscored the Commodores, 15-4, in the extra period.

Five SMU players finished with double figures in scoring. Davis scored a career-high 24 points, and he made all six of his free throws. Jolly had 21 points and connected on 7 of 10 shots.

Chargois had his best statistical game of the season, finishing with a strong double-double, 18 points and 11 rebounds. He scored 13 of his 18 points in the first half.

Hunt also had a double-double, 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Mustangs. He made 6 of 8 from the field. Additionally, Emmanuel Bandoumel, who played big against South Florida, had 10 points and six assists off the bench.

SMU ran into the SEC's leading scorer in Aaron Nesmith, as the Vanderbilt guard had a career-high 29 points and eight 3-pointers. Pippen added 15 points and six assists.

SMU now will return to Moody Coliseum on Wednesday, as the Mustangs host UCF in American Athletic Conference play. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.