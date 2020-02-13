One of the best point guards to put on an SMU uniform, Nic Moore is now enjoying life overseas playing professionally in France. He's also making it a priority to keep a close eye on this season's team.

While he isn't able to catch games in person, Nic Moore definitely is with the SMU men's basketball team in spirit. The former two-time American Athletic Conference Player of the year (2015 and 2016) is running the point professionally in the LNB Pro A, the top men's pro league in France. There is a seven-hour time difference between Texas and France, so when the Mustangs tip off at 7 p.m. CT, the opportunity to watch his Mustangs -- if available -- would be 2 a.m. the next day. With SMU at 17-6 on the season and in the hunt for a first-round bye in the upcoming AAC Tournament, early-morning viewings for Moore sometimes are in the cards. The HillTopics caught up with Moore, as he continues his professional career. He spoke of a variety of topics -- including his favorite memories at Moody Coliseum.

Before Nic Moore was a point guard in France, he was a standout player on the Hilltop. (Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

First off, how are you doing? I'm real good, still living my dream playing professional basketball and loving having my family along for the ride. My son Landon just turned 1 in December. It's been awesome having him and my wife Michelle at my games. I am playing in France with Champagne Châlons-Reims. We live in Reims, about an hour and a half outside Paris.

How much have you been keeping up with SMU basketball this year? What are your thoughts? I constantly keep up, not always able to watch the games, but always checking stats and boxscores. I am still close with the staff and always will be. Coach Jank [Tim Jankovich] is family, and I will always support him. He is the greatest mentor, and all the guys can learn so much from him. The team has a group of fighters. They have that dawg mentality in them, and its nice to see that again. I'll always follow the Ponies, man. SMU forever.

Nic Moore was a two-time American Athletic Conference Player of the Year for the Mustangs. (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

The team seems to be trending upward. What were your expectations for a team with no seniors? As long as they stick together, trust each other and keep fighting, they will go a long way. Twenty-plus win season, no doubt. Seniors bring leadership, so as long as other guys step up, they will be great.

As a former SMU standout, what kind of advice can you give the current roster members? My biggest advice is to enjoy the moment, work hard and listen. You can always learn something from someone. Maybe its Coach or a teammate or [head trainer] Warren Young ... no matter who it is, everyone has something to help benefit you.

Nic Moore on basketball at Moody Coliseum: "Every game, we played for the fans, man." (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)