After watching his team score 97 points and earning a 30-point victory in the season opener, SMU head men's basketball coach Tim Jankovich admitted that his team didn't play as well as he wanted.

It was tough to explain. Jankovich loved the numbers on the stat sheets, but he wasn't completely impressed with SMU's defensive performance. He also didn't know if his bemusement stemmed from the socially distanced environment and changes that go along with a season trying to take top billing over COVID-19.

"The crowd, the masks, how we sit, how we do everything ... it's so different," Jankovich told reporters after SMU's 97-67 win Wednesday over Sam Houston State. "It is a new normal, and I've got to get used to it so that I feel the same feelings that I've felt for all these years. But, I love the numbers."

