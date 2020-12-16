Of the 11 men's basketball teams in the American Athletic Conference, SMU's conference-opening opponent, East Carolina, was ranked ninth in the preseason poll.

If you ask SMU coach Tim Jankovich, he'll be the first to say that preseason polls mean absolutely nothing. East Carolina's record may have something to say about that, as well. The Pirates are 5-0 on the year, even though they haven't played elite talent and they've had four games canceled for COVID-19 reasons.

