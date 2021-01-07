SMU coach Tim Jankovich has tons of respect for the Cincinnati men's basketball program. The Bearcats have had tons of success, and in Jankovich's tenure as head coach, they've been a problem for the Mustangs.

"We're talking about one of the great programs in college basketball history," Jankovich said of Cincinnati. "It's great to have them in the league. Cincinnati always carries a big name, always carries big talent and always have had outstanding coaching.

"To ever think you're going to have an easy Cincinnati game is really crazy."



