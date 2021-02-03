SMU basketball: Preview at Tulsa
SMU will face Tulsa on the road tonight. The Mustangs are looking to bounce back from a loss Sunday at Houston.
After a subpar performance against Houston, SMU acting co-head coach Yaphett King delivered a simple message to his team.
"Keep fighting. Keep plugging along," he said. "There's no time to dwell on this loss."
After a third game in a five-day span, the Mustangs now prepare for a fifth game in 11 days. SMU travels to Tulsa for another key American Athletic Conference matchup.
