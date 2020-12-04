SMU basketball: Preview at Dayton
SMU will face its first road test of the 2020-21 season, as it visits Dayton Saturday afternoon.
SMU is 3-0 on the year after dominating three Southland Conference teams in its first outing. The Mustangs shined at Moody Coliseum, taking down Sam Houston State, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Houston Baptist.
The Mustangs are now on the road for the first time this season -- and the road test is a big one. SMU is in Ohio taking on Atlantic 10 foe Dayton, a national-championship contender last season.
