2021 G Manny Obaseki announced last week that he picked up an SMU offer.

SMU didn't have to look far for its latest basketball recruit.

#AGTG ... Extremely Blessed and Thankful to recieve an offer from SMU. #PonyUp 🐎 pic.twitter.com/XSKZndqz6j

SMU is the second school to offer the 6-foot-3 guard. McNeese State offered him a scholarship in February.

Obaseki mostly plays shooting guard, an area where the Mustangs are rather thin when it comes to underclassmen.

He's just a sophomore but he's proven he can throw down some impressive dunks.