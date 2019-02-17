SMU basketball offers Allen G Manny Obaseki
SMU didn't have to look far for its latest basketball recruit.
2021 G Manny Obaseki announced last week that he picked up an SMU offer.
#AGTG... Extremely Blessed and Thankful to recieve an offer from SMU. #PonyUp 🐎 pic.twitter.com/XSKZndqz6j— 35.💛 (@mannyyobaseki) February 13, 2019
SMU is the second school to offer the 6-foot-3 guard. McNeese State offered him a scholarship in February.
Obaseki mostly plays shooting guard, an area where the Mustangs are rather thin when it comes to underclassmen.
He's just a sophomore but he's proven he can throw down some impressive dunks.
35.💛 pic.twitter.com/PaWPkqbRZM— 35.💛 (@mannyyobaseki) January 12, 2019
January 31, 2019