{{ timeAgo('2019-02-17 19:04:52 -0600') }} basketball Edit

SMU basketball offers Allen G Manny Obaseki

Jacob Prothro • TheHillTopics.com
@JacobProthro
SMU didn't have to look far for its latest basketball recruit.

2021 G Manny Obaseki announced last week that he picked up an SMU offer.

SMU is the second school to offer the 6-foot-3 guard. McNeese State offered him a scholarship in February.

Obaseki mostly plays shooting guard, an area where the Mustangs are rather thin when it comes to underclassmen.

He's just a sophomore but he's proven he can throw down some impressive dunks.

