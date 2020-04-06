SMU basketball: Going from tons of questions to 2020-21 preparation
Monday was supposed to be the final day of college basketball. The current global conditions have posed questions about SMU's team.
There's no cutting down the nets. No thrill of victory. No agony of defeat.
No playing of "One Shining Moment" to officially signal the end of college basketball.
None of that.
College basketball officially ended a couple of weeks ago. Abruptly.
Monday night was supposed to be the NCAA Tournament championship game. With the current global conditions, the season didn't even make it to respective conference tournaments.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news