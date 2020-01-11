The worst-shooting team from the 3-point line in the American Athletic Conference had an offensive outing to remember against the SMU basketball team.

East Carolina entered Saturday's matchup dead last in the conference shooting from deep, but a 3-pointer in the final seconds proved to be the difference in a 71-68 win over SMU Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Tristen Newton drained a trey with 2.7 seconds remaining to not only give the Pirates the last laugh but also give them their 11th 3-pointer of the afternoon.

With the win, ECU (8-8, 2-1 in AAC) snapped a 10-game losing streak against SMU (12-3, 2-1). The Pirates also earned their sixth victory in the last seven tries.

ECU shot 39% from deep (11 of 28) and 43% from the field overall (24 of 56). Offensively, SMU couldn't get anything going, shooting only 39% from the field (20 of 52) and an ECU-like 27% (8 of 30) from the 3-point line.

SMU left the building frustrated as it led, 64-59, with 3:30 left to play. Unfortunately, the Mustangs were without a field goal for the final 4:18 of the game. ECU's Jayden Gardner, the AAC's leading scorer, hit clutch free throws down the stretch, and with the game on the line, Newton, a freshman, delivered the dagger with a 3-pointer in the final moments of the contest.

ECU opened the game with an 11-3 lead in the first 3 1/2 minutes, but SMU managed to not only weathered the storm but also worked to take the lead with a little more than 13 minutes to play. SMU shined in the remaining minutes of the first half and took a 38-27 halftime lead.

The Mustangs led by 13 early in the second half, but ECU managed to trim the lead to two with a little more than 13 minutes remaining. The Pirates then took a 52-51 lead on a JJ Miles 3-pointer at the 10- minute mark.

The teams traded leads for the next three minutes, and with the game tied at 57, Isiaha Mike helped SMU to pull ahead with a clutch 3-pointer. Mike then drained another timely trey -- his fifth of the day -- to give the Mustangs a 64-59 lead with a little more than four minutes remaining.

That final Mike 3-pointer, however, was SMU's last made field goal of the day. The Mustangs made four free throws but also missed four shots in that final stretch.

Gardner had 20 points for the game and nine rebounds for ECU. He only had six points in the first half. Newton, Tyrie Jackson and Tremont Robinson-White each added 11 points for the Pirates.

Mike led all scorers with 21, and he made 5 of 9 from the 3-point line. Kendric Davis finished with 13 points and six assists, but he fouled out late in the second half. Emmanuel Bandoumel, who replaced Davis, scored 11 points off the bench.

SMU next will prepare for a big road test at Houston. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Fertitta Center.