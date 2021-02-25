SMU an attractive option for Louisiana 3-star DT Fitzgerald West Jr.
DT Fitzgerald West of Louisiana power Lafayette Christian Academy chatted with The HillTopics to discuss his new SMU offer.
Watching SMU football on the television a few times last year has made it easy for a few recruits -- recruits who simply love watching football -- to recognize what SMU brings to the table.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news