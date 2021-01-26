Washington State kicker Blake Mazza announced on social media that he's transferring to SMU. A Plano, Texas, native, Mazza will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

SMU was a winner in the transfer portal once again on Tuesday.

The move is huge for SMU, as Mazza was a Lou Groza Award finalist in 2019. He made 20 of 21 field goals and 55 of 57 extra points during that season. Washington State only played four games in 2020 because of COVID-19, and he made all four of his field-goal attempts -- the longest being 49 yards -- and 12 of 13 extra points.

The kicking competition will be interesting for the 2021 season. Incoming true freshman Brendan Hall out of Springtown High School is a 6-7 specialist with a booming leg.

Both athletes will look to replace Chris Naggar, who was the American Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Year this past season.