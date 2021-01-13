After landing former Oklahoma tight end Grant Calcaterra via the transfer portal Wednesday afternoon, former Texas Tech tight end Simon Gonzalez followed suit and announced his plans to transfer to SMU Wednesday evening. Gonzalez entered the NCAA transfer portal in October.

SMU may have lost Kylen Granson to the NFL Draft, but after Wednesday, the Mustangs have found themselves in a great place regarding depth at the tight end position.

A 6-4, 235-pound tight end from Magnolia, Texas, Gonzalez was redshirted at Tech in 2019, and he was suspended for violation of team rules in 2020. The transfer is a wanted second chance for Gonzalez, who had SMU high in his recruiting process out of high school.

Gonzalez was a three-star tight end in the 2019 class who had 20-plus reported offers. He was an all-district standout at Magnolia West High School.

Gonzalez now joins an SMU roster that has an abundance of talent at the tight end position. Tommy McIntyre has not decided if he will take advantage of the extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA because of COVID-19. Ben Redding and Judah Bell will be seniors in 2020.

Calcaterra and Gonzalez join former Arizona State tight end Nolan Matthews as tight end transfers.