 SMU a player as 2022 CB Terrance Brooks continues recruiting process
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-13 10:45:00 -0500') }} football Edit

SMU a player as 2022 CB Terrance Brooks continues recruiting process

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

2022 Terrance Brooks has great resources to rely on in becoming a better cornerback. He has double-digit offers, including one from SMU.

PLANO, Texas -- John Paul II cornerback Terrance Brooks looks the part. He's right at 6-0 and 186 pounds. He's light on his feet, quick off the snap and annoying to wide receivers every play.

It also helps to have two former NFL defensive backs in his corner to help mold him. One is his father; the other is his head coach.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}