Fort Bend Christian Academy 2021 offensive lineman Remington Strickland picked up an SMU offer back in October. He entered the 2020 calendar year with four offers, and as the spring season arrives, Strickland is looking to attract more schools.

"My recruiting has really started to increase since the fall," said Strickland, a 6 -4, 295-pound athlete who can play anywhere on the offensive line. "I'm hearing from a lot of different schools on a daily basis, and many schools are showing interest."

Strickland's popularity is beginning to garner interest from Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Rice, among other college programs. He said he is looking into taking spring visits to Texas Tech and Rice.

Strickland was at SMU last month for the Mustangs' final home game against Tulane. He spoke highly about last month's trip, and he's hoping to add a return trip to SMU for his spring plans.