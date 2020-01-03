SMU 2021 OL target Remington Strickland updates recruiting status
Remington Strickland was at SMU for the Mustangs' final home game of the 2019 season. He spoke about recruiting and potential spring destinations.
Fort Bend Christian Academy 2021 offensive lineman Remington Strickland picked up an SMU offer back in October. He entered the 2020 calendar year with four offers, and as the spring season arrives, Strickland is looking to attract more schools.
"My recruiting has really started to increase since the fall," said Strickland, a 6 -4, 295-pound athlete who can play anywhere on the offensive line. "I'm hearing from a lot of different schools on a daily basis, and many schools are showing interest."
Strickland's popularity is beginning to garner interest from Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Rice, among other college programs. He said he is looking into taking spring visits to Texas Tech and Rice.
Strickland was at SMU last month for the Mustangs' final home game against Tulane. He spoke highly about last month's trip, and he's hoping to add a return trip to SMU for his spring plans.
Had a great visit at The Hilltop!! #PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/zBJsmPOBqE— Remington Strickland (@RemStrick2021) December 1, 2019
"SMU has really made a great impression on me, and the football program keeps getting better," Strickland said. "SMU had a great season at 10-3, and I think they will be even better next year under coach [Sonny] Dykes."
Running backs coach Chris Brasfield has been Strickland's primary SMU contact, but as an offensive lineman, he also keeps in contact with O-line coach AJ Ricker. Strickland holds additional offers from North Texas, Texas State and Houston Baptist. He said he isn't looking to commit anywhere until the start of his senior season in an effort to keep all of his options open.
535 lb squat PR !! pic.twitter.com/PPapIMAkF4— Remington Strickland (@RemStrick2021) December 22, 2019
Strickland is an all-state offensive lineman at Fort Bend Christian who bench presses 405 pounds and recently posted the above video of him squatting 535 pounds. He's also an athlete who is getting things done in the classroom. Strickland owns a 4.86 grade-point average on a 5.0 scale at his school.