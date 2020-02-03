Being back on the SMU campus meant something to 2021 linebacker commit Izaiah Kelley. It was a nostalgic feeling for the Lubbock (Texas) Coronado three-star outside linebacker -- who also is SMU's first commit of the 2021 class.

A return trip to the Hilltop over the weekend was the first for Kelley since he committed to the program a few weeks ago. On Sunday, Kelley was one of the invited guests for SMU's Super Bowl get-together, not only as a commit but also as a player-recruiter.