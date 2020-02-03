SMU 2021 LB pledge Izaiah Kelley discusses return to campus
Lubbock Coronado LB Izaiah Kelley returned to SMU for the first time since November -- days before he committed to the Mustangs.
Being back on the SMU campus meant something to 2021 linebacker commit Izaiah Kelley. It was a nostalgic feeling for the Lubbock (Texas) Coronado three-star outside linebacker -- who also is SMU's first commit of the 2021 class.
A return trip to the Hilltop over the weekend was the first for Kelley since he committed to the program a few weeks ago. On Sunday, Kelley was one of the invited guests for SMU's Super Bowl get-together, not only as a commit but also as a player-recruiter.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news