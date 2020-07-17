Sleeper Spotlight: South Grand Prairie WR Joshua Nicholson
The HillTopics continues to focus on underrated gems of the 2021 cycle of college football recruiting. Today, we discuss South Grand Prairie wide receiver Joshua Nicholson.
The good news: Joshua Nicholson has a scholarship offer -- from Division II Southwestern Oklahoma State in Weatherford, Oklahoma. He reported that offer June 1.
Playing college ball is a goal for the South Grand Prairie wide receiver, but it would be nice to have some Division I offers to choose from, as well. Currently, the 2021 athlete is still looking for his first FBS or FCS offer.
At 6-0 and 170, Nicholson is a player who was a part of a talented receiving corps for South Grand Prairie. He played alongside Deamikkio Nathan and Kelan Robinson, who are committed to Utah and Kansas, respectively.
Still, Nicholson managed to catch 30 passes for 403 yards and five touchdowns. He also was named a second-team all-District 7-6A selection.
Got some good work in at @SkysTheLimitWR Clinic ! Worked from the slot and outside. pic.twitter.com/kgLex9bG7d— JOSHUA NICHOLSON 🌟 (@_cantguardjay1) July 13, 2020
Nicholson has been training with Margin Hooks -- one of the best receivers to come out of BYU -- and Hooks vouches for the young upstart.
"He has good speed and great body control," Hooks said. "He's able to and has made the tough catches. Despite being on the team with Kelan and Deamikkio, he was very productive."
Productive, Hooks said, yet underrecruited. Fortunately for Nicholson, there's still time for him to get on the radar of a few college programs. He's grown three inches and gained roughly 20 pounds in the last year and a half, and he's been clocked in the 40-yard dash at a laser 4.48 seconds.