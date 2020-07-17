The good news: Joshua Nicholson has a scholarship offer -- from Division II Southwestern Oklahoma State in Weatherford, Oklahoma. He reported that offer June 1.

Playing college ball is a goal for the South Grand Prairie wide receiver, but it would be nice to have some Division I offers to choose from, as well. Currently, the 2021 athlete is still looking for his first FBS or FCS offer.

At 6-0 and 170, Nicholson is a player who was a part of a talented receiving corps for South Grand Prairie. He played alongside Deamikkio Nathan and Kelan Robinson, who are committed to Utah and Kansas, respectively.

Still, Nicholson managed to catch 30 passes for 403 yards and five touchdowns. He also was named a second-team all-District 7-6A selection.